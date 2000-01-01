Tianjin Hengji Steel Co., Ltd. We are the leading manufacturer and exporter of steel pipe products in China. established in 2000. Total annual output of 600,000 tons.

We are an ISO 9001 Certified Company, produce ERW/welded/black/carbon steel pipe/tube, galvanized steel pipe/tube, square and rectangle hollow section and scaffolding pipe . Our products follow the standard of ASTM,BS,GB ect. mainly used for construction, steel structure,Oil and gas,Etc.