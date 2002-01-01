We, Tianjin Nolite Steel Group located in Tianjin, China, is very close to XinGang port, as a large investment group, engaging in steel products manufacturing, exporting, steel products stockist.



Main Products Range:



1. ERW Steel Pipe: OD 1/2 – 24 inch (21.3-610mm)

2. SSAW Steel Pipe: OD 8 – 120 inch (219.1-3048mm)

3. Galvanized Steel Pipe: OD 1/2- 24 inch (21.3-610mm)

4. LSAW Steel Pipe: OD 8 – 72 inch (219.1-1820mm)

5. Seamless Steel Pipe: OD 1/8 – 30 inch (10.3-762mm