Company Profile

Tianjin Nolite Steel Group

Tianjin Nolite Steel Group logo
We, Tianjin Nolite Steel Group located in Tianjin, China, is very close to XinGang port, as a large investment group, engaging in steel products manufacturing, exporting, steel products stockist.

Main Products Range:

1. ERW Steel Pipe: OD 1/2 – 24 inch (21.3-610mm)
2. SSAW Steel Pipe: OD 8 – 120 inch (219.1-3048mm)
3. Galvanized Steel Pipe: OD 1/2- 24 inch (21.3-610mm)
4. LSAW Steel Pipe: OD 8 – 72 inch (219.1-1820mm)
5. Seamless Steel Pipe: OD 1/8 – 30 inch (10.3-762mm

Contact Information

Address
Daqiuzhuang Industrial Area, Jinghai County, Tianjin, China, Tianjin, Tianjin 301606 45
Phone
+86-22-88383970

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