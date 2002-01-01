New York, NY - Tiffany Jewelry is one of the top online stores that sells the best quality jewelry. They sell both silver ornaments as well as gold ornaments. All their silver jewelry are made of genuine 925 sterling silver and their gold jewelry is made of 18K gold. Tiffany sells all types of popular jewelry including rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces Tiffany Co. promises lower prices on all the silver and gold jewelry. The same jewelry can be bought at local stores or at boutiques but a