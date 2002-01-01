Tigo Energy

Tigo® is a global company founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 that combines a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to provide innovation to cost-effective multivendor PV systems with integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE as well as communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. After years of research, development, testing, and certification, Tigo brought the revolutionary TS4 Platform to market. Tigo's modular TS4 Platform can be selectively deployed with different functionalities per module at different price points utilizing Predictive IV (PIV) technology to maximize energy harvest at a minimal cost. Tigo offers PV installers, designers, OEMs, EPCs, and system owners the solution that improves return on investment at each level to reduce the O&M cost over the lifetime of any project. Today, Tigo remains the only UL-certified, multivendor MLPE rapid shutdown for residential and C&I. Tigo has operations in the USA, Central & South America, Caribbean, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Pacific, and the Middle East.