Company Profile
timberfloorsanding melbourne
Timber floor sanding Melbourne is one of the best company you can choose for Floor sanding geelong whether you want to polish for residential property or commercial. We are providing floor sanding Geelong services with the help of experienced and professional floor sanders who know and aware of appealing floors, and that's how you no longer have to worry about designing and decorating your floors. We have modern methodology and techniques for floors like tile and grout as we cannot apply the sam
Contact Information
- Address
- 673/585 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000 14
- Phone
- 0469939227