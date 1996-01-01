Company Profile
Tinita Engineering Pvt ltd
Tinita Engineering Pvt. Ltd. established in 1996 with the motto of "Customer Satisfaction Through Quality" is an ISO 9001: 2000 accredited company located in TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai. This dramatic development in this highly competitive field is attained by the dedication to work, immediate response to all kinds of customers and through timely delivery of the products.
Contact Information
- Address
- R-266, Rabale MIDC, T.T.C. Industrial Area, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400701, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400701 101
- Phone
- 02227644040
- Website
- http://www.tinita.in