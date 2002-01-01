Tir Market Ltd is a leading company for manufacture of plastic parts and details. We offer complex services and products, which are providing a wide range of industrial enterprises in Power industry, Large-scale mining industry, Chemical, Railway industry, Engineering, Shipbuilding and Ship repair industry.

Since 2006 we represent the products of the copmany "QUADRANT" Belgium and from 2009 we are official representatives of the company "NYLACAST".

TIR MARKET LTD. obtains ISO 9001:2008 a Quality Management Standard and ISO 14001:2004 an Environmental Management Standard.

The materials we manufacture have been approved by adequate Certificates of Quality as well as by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance for the Shipbuilding and Ship repair industry.