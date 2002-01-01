Company Profile
TITAN TRACKER
TITAN TRACKER is a technology-based firm specialised in dual-axis solar trackers. The structure and driving system (no hydraulics) are totally independent what guarantees high reliability. The extreme accuracy, better than 0,01 degrees, thanks to its geometry with supports in five points and the position of the driving in the outer sides makes TITAN TRACKER as a reference for high Concentrating (CPV) and CSP, Stirling and central receiver.
Contact Information
- Address
- Carretera de Gerindote 18, Torrijos, Toledo 45500 201
- Phone
- +34925770418
- info@titantracker.es
- Website
- http://www.titantracker.es