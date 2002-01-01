TMR Energy Co, Ltd.

TMR Energy was founded in 2016 by a bunch of engineers who wanted accelerate energy transition to sustainable energy, the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels, the better for the humanity. Based on this vision, TMR Energy is focused on the development of innovative, sustainable energy storage systems and launched second used ESS from EV and distributed Prime series ESS in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Today, Prime is one of the world's safest, longest-lasting, and highest quality system