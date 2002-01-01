Tobias Renz FAIR is the organizer of the annual Group Exhibit Hydrogen + Fuel Cells + Batteries - Europe's largest trade fair platform for hydrogen, fuel cells and batteries. 150 companies from 25 countries will present their products at the 5.000 sqm large exhibition area in Hall 27 of HANNOVER MESSE. The 15.000 sqm Ride & Drive open air site offers everyone a chance to test-drive fuel cell cars themselves. The focal point of the Group Exhibit will be on hydrogen generation as a solution to store renewable energy from, e.g., photovoltaic and wind systems. This event will be held in Hanover, GERMANY.