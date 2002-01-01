Tomark Industries, inc

Tomark Industries offers best in class PV encapsulant, backsheets and insulation designed for excellent durability over 25 years in use in your modules.



BixCure(R) EVA encapsulant is available in thicknesses from 125 micron to 600 micron and widths up to 1.8m. BixCure provides fast cycle tome and high gel levels upon lamination.

DuraShield(R) PV backsheets are proven to enhance long term power output of your PV modules due to patented technology to ensure long term high reflectivity.