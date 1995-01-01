Company Profile

Toolfix Fasteners

Toolfix Fasteners logo
Toolfix Fasteners is a family business with a commitment to servicing what we sell. Since the business was established in 1995, we have grown steadily and earned a reputation in the market place as the preferred supplier through our broad experience and ability to source thousands of products for hundreds of industries.

Contact Information

Address
29 Hope Street, Ermington, NSW 2115, Ermington, NSW 2115 14
Phone
(02) 9877 8200

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