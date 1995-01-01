Company Profile
Toolfix Fasteners
Toolfix Fasteners is a family business with a commitment to servicing what we sell. Since the business was established in 1995, we have grown steadily and earned a reputation in the market place as the preferred supplier through our broad experience and ability to source thousands of products for hundreds of industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 29 Hope Street, Ermington, NSW 2115, Ermington, NSW 2115 14
- Phone
- (02) 9877 8200
- toolfix.aus@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.toolfix.com.au/