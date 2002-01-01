Company Profile

Top Notch Pallets

Top Notch Pallets logo
Service Area: King County and Pierce County, WA

Description:
Top Notch Pallets is a trusted pallet supplier serving all major cities throughout King County and Pierce County, including Seattle, Kent, Auburn, Renton, Tukwila, Federal Way, Tacoma, Fife, Puyallup, Lakewood, and surrounding areas. We specialize in high-quality recycled pallets, pallet recycling, and pallet pickup services.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 98342, Des Moines, WA 98198 227
Phone
253-392-6610

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