Company Profile
tophatcleaner
At Top Hat Cleaners, we understand the value of your Indian traditional wear-whether it's a silk saree passed down from your mother, a heavily embroidered bridal lehenga, or a festival choli with delicate zari work. These garments aren't just clothes; they're memories, culture, and tradition. That's why we provide specialized cleaning for Indian outfits using advanced techniques and gentle care.
Contact Information
- Address
- 400 Flower Mound Rd, #130, Flower Mound 75028, 400 Flower Mound Rd, #130, Flower Mound 75028, Camden Wyoming, Delaware 19934 227
- Phone
- 2143480666
- tophatcleanrs@gmail.com
- Website
- https://tophatcleaner.com/