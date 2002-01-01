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Company Profile

Topworks Plastic Mold

Topworks Plastic Mold logo
1, Who We Are
-Experienced manufacturer fo OEM plastic molding part for solar and wind power
-With extensive network of qualified manufacturing branches.
-With diverse capabilities.

2, What We Do
-OEM and ODM services for solar and wind power
-Custom tooling and plastic parts manufacturing.
-Quality assurance from prototype to mass production.
-Lead time control.
-Customs documents.

3, Capabilities
-Plastic injection&blowing molding and secondary operations
-plastic mold making
-Machining, C

Contact Information

Address
mold center west zone, huangyan, taizhou 31802 45
Phone
57684761366

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