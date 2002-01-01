Topworks Plastic Mold

1, Who We Are

-Experienced manufacturer fo OEM plastic molding part for solar and wind power

-With extensive network of qualified manufacturing branches.

-With diverse capabilities.



2, What We Do

-OEM and ODM services for solar and wind power

-Custom tooling and plastic parts manufacturing.

-Quality assurance from prototype to mass production.

-Lead time control.

-Customs documents.



3, Capabilities

-Plastic injection&blowing molding and secondary operations

-plastic mold making

-Machining, C