Company Profile
Topworks Plastic Mold
1, Who We Are
-Experienced manufacturer fo OEM plastic molding part for solar and wind power
-With extensive network of qualified manufacturing branches.
-With diverse capabilities.
2, What We Do
-OEM and ODM services for solar and wind power
-Custom tooling and plastic parts manufacturing.
-Quality assurance from prototype to mass production.
-Lead time control.
-Customs documents.
3, Capabilities
-Plastic injection&blowing molding and secondary operations
-plastic mold making
-Machining, C
-Experienced manufacturer fo OEM plastic molding part for solar and wind power
-With extensive network of qualified manufacturing branches.
-With diverse capabilities.
2, What We Do
-OEM and ODM services for solar and wind power
-Custom tooling and plastic parts manufacturing.
-Quality assurance from prototype to mass production.
-Lead time control.
-Customs documents.
3, Capabilities
-Plastic injection&blowing molding and secondary operations
-plastic mold making
-Machining, C
Contact Information
- Address
- mold center west zone, huangyan, taizhou 31802 45
- Phone
- 57684761366
- sales@plasticmoulds.net
- Website
- http://www.plasticmoulds.net