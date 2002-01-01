Company Profile
Toradex
Toradex is a leading supplier of embedded computer solutions and provides premium support services to help its customers rapidly bring their products to market. Our extensive portfolio of ARM based computer modules deliver high performance at low power consumption and have been specifically designed for demanding applications in the industrial market.
Contact Information
- Address
- Altsagenstrasse 5, Horw, Lucerne 6048 208
- Phone
- +41415004800
- info@toradex.com
- Website
- https://www.toradex.com