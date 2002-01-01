Company Profile
Torque Wind Turbine
The Torque Wind Turbine company develops wind turbines and wind turbine components and is cooperating with specialized companies around the world, for part manufacturing, distribution, installation and service.
All regions with renewable energy initiatives and developments are interesting for exploring the market and building up a regional sales and marketing team. Multiple opportunities could be developed at the same time and still focus on each application.
All regions with renewable energy initiatives and developments are interesting for exploring the market and building up a regional sales and marketing team. Multiple opportunities could be developed at the same time and still focus on each application.
Contact Information
- Address
- Lichttoren 32, Eindhoven, Noord-Brabant 5611BJ 152
- Phone
- 0031611916018
- Website
- http://www.torquewindturbine.com