Company Profile
Torus
Torus is a Utah-based company that specializes in renewable energy storage and management. Its goal is to make these processes more efficient, affordable, and sustainable. Its mission is to enable communities and individuals to become their own renewable energy providers. With its Torus Station systems, Torus strives to offset nearly all of our customers' power costs and carbon emissions, making clean, renewable energy storage accessible to all.
Contact Information
- Address
- 855 W 2400 S, South Salt Lake, Utah 84119 227
- Phone
- N/A
- sales@torus.co
- Website
- http://www.torus.co