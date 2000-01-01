Since 1982, TRANSEARCH International has been the leading alternative to commonplace executive search. As a Global Top 10 search firm, with more than 300 consultants in over 35 countries, our organization has partnered with thousands of companies from Fortune 100s to startup businesses. Our motto is "Think Global, Act Local" - while we have globally integrated capabilities and resourcing networks, our market sensitivities and customer service remain highly localized. Beyond market knowledge and the power of our networks, the TRANSEARCH differentiator is our unrivaled ability to assess culture fit and leadership caliber, in real terms.



To facilitate meaningful conversations and better hiring decisions regarding fit, we developed the TRANSEARCH Orxestraâ„¢ Method. In 2000, Dr. John O. Burdett - a prominent global authority on leadership and organization development - joined with TRANSEARCH International to pioneer the new horizon of executive search. Shortly thereafter we launched the TRANSEARCH Orxestraâ„¢ Method, our proprietary card-sort methodology for assessing "the DNA" of an organization and calibrating fit.



We also partner with Hogan Assessments to administer personality evaluations with regard to leadership and team chemistry. Doing so helps to gain a critical understanding of people's values, day-to-day personality and leadership blind spots. Combined with TRANSEARCH's interpretation for corporate culture and business, we have a stellar track record of predicting success and improving career growth.



TRANSEARCH International is a proud, long-standing member of the AESC (Association of Executive Search Consultants). Many of our executive recruiters possess AIRS as well as LinkedIn recruiting certifications. TRANSEARCH consultants are also members of or involved with organizations such as SHRM (Society for Human Resources Management), HRMAC (Human Resources Management Association of Chicago), STAR (Society of Talent Acquisition and Recruitment), as well as a host of industry associations.