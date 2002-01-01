Company Profile

TransGen Energy, Inc.

TransGen Energy, Inc. logo
TransGen Energy, Inc. is a full service energy company providing government and commercial clients with energy solutions in three areas:
*Oil & Gas
*Power & Utilities
*Energy Services

To aide in the capture of Federal, State, and Local U.S. Government business, TransGen Energy is registered as an SBA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

TransGen Energy has teaming relationships with leading national energy companies - allowing us to provide "Best-in-Class" prod

Contact Information

Address
6213 Executive Blvd., Rockville, Maryland 20852 227
Phone
3017696544

Social Media