Company Profile
TransGen Energy, Inc.
TransGen Energy, Inc. is a full service energy company providing government and commercial clients with energy solutions in three areas:
*Oil & Gas
*Power & Utilities
*Energy Services
To aide in the capture of Federal, State, and Local U.S. Government business, TransGen Energy is registered as an SBA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
TransGen Energy has teaming relationships with leading national energy companies - allowing us to provide "Best-in-Class" prod
*Oil & Gas
*Power & Utilities
*Energy Services
To aide in the capture of Federal, State, and Local U.S. Government business, TransGen Energy is registered as an SBA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
TransGen Energy has teaming relationships with leading national energy companies - allowing us to provide "Best-in-Class" prod
Contact Information
- Address
- 6213 Executive Blvd., Rockville, Maryland 20852 227
- Phone
- 3017696544
- info@transgen-energy.com
- Website
- http://www.transgen-energy.com