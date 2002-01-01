TransGen Energy, Inc. is a full service energy company providing government and commercial clients with energy solutions in three areas:

*Oil & Gas

*Power & Utilities

*Energy Services



To aide in the capture of Federal, State, and Local U.S. Government business, TransGen Energy is registered as an SBA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).



TransGen Energy has teaming relationships with leading national energy companies - allowing us to provide "Best-in-Class" prod