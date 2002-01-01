TrendForce is a global provider of market intelligence, in-depth analysis and consulting services. The company is also a media platform with over 175,000 members registered and over 32,000,000 page views every month. We hold over five industry seminars annually year on the latest market development.

TrendForce consists of 4 major research divisions: DRAMeXchange, WitsView, LEDinside, EnergyTrend which cover research sectors including DRAM, NAND Flash and PC, LCD display, LED and green energy.