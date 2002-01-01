TREO offers an integrated approach of programs and services to support the creation of high wage jobs through the attraction of primary companies and the expansion of existing companies. Since 2005, TREO has facilitated the relocation and/or expansion of more than 40 companies in the Tucson region, representing over 10,500 jobs and $2 billion in economic impact. For more information about how this region might be right for your company go to www.treoaz.org