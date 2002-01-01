Company Profile
Tri-State Air Compressor LLC
Tri-State Air Compressor provides industrial air compressor sales, parts, rentals, repair and services to Ohio, West Virginia & Pennsylvania. Tri-State Air Compressor has a combined 40 years of experience in the industry. We are dedicated to serving our industrial and commercial customers and we stand by our manufacturers, offering the best equipment and support to serve all of your air compressor needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10635 Rapp Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442 227
- Phone
- 330-717-6507