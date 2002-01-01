Company Profile
Trico Corporation
Trico Corporation provides optimum solutions for lubrication management with the aim of facilitating high performance abilities in industrial equipments. The team offers a wide range of comprehensive services including lubrication management training, high-end lubrication products, in-plant services, and oil analysis. The company joins hands with local distribution networking to reach corporations worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1235 Hickory Street, Pewaukee, WI 53072 227
- Phone
- 262-691-9336
- Rmccormick@tricocorp.com
- Website
- http://www.tricocorp.com