Company Profile

Trico Corporation

Trico Corporation logo
Trico Corporation provides optimum solutions for lubrication management with the aim of facilitating high performance abilities in industrial equipments. The team offers a wide range of comprehensive services including lubrication management training, high-end lubrication products, in-plant services, and oil analysis. The company joins hands with local distribution networking to reach corporations worldwide.

Contact Information

Address
1235 Hickory Street, Pewaukee, WI 53072 227
Phone
262-691-9336

Social Media