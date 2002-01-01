Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark), ranked the world's top monitoring software vendor by GTM Research and SOLICHAMBA for utility-scale PV plants, is a leading provider of measurement, SCADA, and communications solutions for the electric power industry. Trimark develops, installs, and maintains innovative solutions that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance. Trimark's revenue meters, meteorological stations, SCADA platforms, energy storage, and microgrid management systems optimize power generation and maximize revenue. To learn more about Trimark, visit www.trimarkassoc.com or call 916.357.5970.