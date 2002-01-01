Company Profile

Trina Solar

Trina Solar logo
As a global leading provider for PV module and smart energy solution, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, we continue to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Our mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world for the benefit of all of humanity.

Contact Information

Address
7100 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538 227
Phone
800 696 7114

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