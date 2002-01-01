Company Profile
Trina Solar
As a global leading provider for PV module and smart energy solution, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, we continue to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Our mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world for the benefit of all of humanity.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7100 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538 227
- Phone
- 800 696 7114
- sales@trinasolar.com
- Website
- https://www.trinasolar.com/us