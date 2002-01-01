Company Profile
Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1000 Chesterbrook Blvd, Berwyn, PA 19312 227
- Phone
- 989 832 4659
- vmlakatos@Trinseo.com
- Website
- http://www.trinseo.com