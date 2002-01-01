Company Profile

Trinseo

Trinseo logo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets.

Contact Information

Address
1000 Chesterbrook Blvd, Berwyn, PA 19312 227
Phone
989 832 4659

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