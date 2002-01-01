Company Profile
Trio Steel & Engineering LLP
Trio Steel & Engineering LLP is a professional manufacturer, supplier and exporter of api 5l line pipe, api 5l seamless pipe, api 5l welded pipe, api 5l pipe, carbon steel pipes, carbon steel tubes, carbon pipes, carbon steel seamless pipes, carbon steel welded tubes, carbon steel welded pipes, carbon steel seamless tubes, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- Opera House, Ambewadi,Near Railway Station, Charni Road, Mumbai 400004, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 7678015458
- webmaster@triosteel.net
- Website
- http://www.triosteel.net