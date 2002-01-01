TROES Corp. is a Canadian advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems company, specializing in smart distributed energy storage solutions. Our goal is to bring state-of-the-art hardware and software energy storage combination to commercial, industrial and institutional power consumers. TROES offers "Modular-Off-The-Shelf", scalable design and can cover a wide range of energy needs from 56kWh to over 100MWh and a very competitive financing/leasing terms and shorter manufacturing lead times.