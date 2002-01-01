Truffle Farm-Bg is plantation of oak and hazel trees planted to support the growth of truffle; edible mycorrhizal fungal species which are gourmet's delight. While truffle will be a gastronomic gifts idea, to adopt a truffle tree could be great investment opportunity. As we step into our third year, we would like to thank all our patrons for their continued support and encouragement and offer some waivers on the truffle tree share investment options.



The President and the CEO of the Truffle Far