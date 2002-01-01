Company Profile
Trydan Tech
At Trydan Tech, we aim to lead the evolution of energy storage by developing
advanced cell and battery technologies that power the most demanding
industries. From data infrastructure to aerospace and aviation, our work is
centered on driving progress through reliable, efficient, and future-ready
energy solutions. By continually raising the bar in power, efficiency and
reliability we are building a future where energy storage becomes a true
catalyst for innovation.
advanced cell and battery technologies that power the most demanding
industries. From data infrastructure to aerospace and aviation, our work is
centered on driving progress through reliable, efficient, and future-ready
energy solutions. By continually raising the bar in power, efficiency and
reliability we are building a future where energy storage becomes a true
catalyst for innovation.
Contact Information
- Address
- Trydan Tech, TC 41/4215, Elippode, Thirumala P.O, TVM, India, Trivandrum, Kerala 695006 101
- Phone
- +91 7736176667
- Website
- https://trydantech.com/