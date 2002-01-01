Company Profile
TUEV SUED AG Corporate Communications
TUEV SUED is an international leading technical service organization catering to the INDUSTRY, MOBILITY and CERTIFICATION Segment. The experts and technology consultants are dedicated partners in their clients' processes, offering comprehensive industry expertise throughout the entire value chain. They focus their services on their core competencies of consulting, testing, certification and training. Over 18,000 employees are committed to optimizing technology, systems and know-how worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- Westendstr. 199, Munchen, Munich 80686 83
- Phone
- +49 89 5791-2372
- Website
- http://www.tuev-sued.de