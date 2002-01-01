Company Profile
Turbotec Products, Inc
Turbotec, an OEM manufacturer, produces a diverse range of high performance heat exchangers for virtually any space conditioning or refrigeration application in the geothermal, water heating, solar, heat recovery and heat pump markets. Turbotec tubing offers dramatic increases in heat transfer efficiency- providing up to 4 times the efficiency of smooth tubing and can be shaped into virtually any space saving configuration.
Contact Information
- Address
- 651 Day Hill Road, Windsor, CT 06095 227
- Phone
- 860-731-4200
- Website
- http://www.turbotecproducts.com