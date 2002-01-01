Turgut Ozal Bulvari 3129.Sok. No: 18 Industrial Zo

Vortex Compressor, one of the world's leading air compressor makers announce launch of inverter-based rotary screw air compressor. Vortex Compressor R&D focused on making power-conserving inverter-driven rotary screw air compressor and brings the VORTEX VSD series compressors. The VSD rotary screw air compressors are inverter driven and are easy to maintain with indeed low maintenance costs and longer life.