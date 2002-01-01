Company Profile

TwentyNinety Limited

TwentyNinety Limited logo
TwentyNinety was founded in 2004 to develop innovative enabling technologies for the renewable energy generation industry.
Active Array™ is the company's first technology. It was developed to provide valuable Photovoltaic management and control information to a fast growing industry with very little enabling infrastructure, and to respond to basic performance limitations inherent in the design of a Photovoltaic array.

Contact Information

Address
TwentyNinety Technology Centre, Begbroke Science Park, Sandy Lane, Yarnton,, Oxford, Oxfordshire OX5 1PF 226
Phone
+44 (0)1252 792797

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