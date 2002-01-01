Company Profile
TwentyNinety Limited
TwentyNinety was founded in 2004 to develop innovative enabling technologies for the renewable energy generation industry.
Active Array™ is the company's first technology. It was developed to provide valuable Photovoltaic management and control information to a fast growing industry with very little enabling infrastructure, and to respond to basic performance limitations inherent in the design of a Photovoltaic array.
Active Array™ is the company's first technology. It was developed to provide valuable Photovoltaic management and control information to a fast growing industry with very little enabling infrastructure, and to respond to basic performance limitations inherent in the design of a Photovoltaic array.
Contact Information
- Address
- TwentyNinety Technology Centre, Begbroke Science Park, Sandy Lane, Yarnton,, Oxford, Oxfordshire OX5 1PF 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)1252 792797
- info@twentyninety.com
- Website
- http://www.twentyninety.com