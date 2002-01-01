Company Profile
Tydrolyte LLC
Tydrolyte is a safe, superior performing electrolyte solution for automotive, motive, and stationary storage lead battery manufacturers. Tydrolyte is a less toxic, drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It offers lower hold current, water loss, corrosion, and DC charge resistance. It can be easily adopted by lead battery manufacturers without additional capital expenses or production technology.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1250 S Capital of Texas Highway, Building 3, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78746 227
- Phone
- 5122154452
- Website
- https://tydrolyte.com