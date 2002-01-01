Company Profile
Ubiqcom
The splicing machine intact the passing of optical signals by joining the optic cables precisely. The fusion splicer machine uses heat to join two fibre optic cables. There are two types of fusion splicers that are 4 motors and 6 motors. Get this device from Ubiqcom at the best price.
https://ubiqcom.in/splicing-machine.php
https://ubiqcom.in/splicing-machine.php
Contact Information
- Address
- D-92, First Floor, Sector - 63 ,Noida, UP-201301, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 101
- Phone
- 09910771797
- ashwani@ubiqcom.in