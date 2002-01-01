Company Profile
UBM Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd
UBM Asia (Thailand) provides a unique platform for industrial products that have been manufactured domestically. UBM Asia (Thailand) also helps facilitate the transfer of technology, which is made available to over 400 media professionals around the world. Through exhibitions and publications, UBM Asia (Thailand) continuously assists Thai companies to successfully market their products at an international level. In 2016, many projects will be focused, to be the largest show in Southeast Asia.
Contact Information
- Address
- 503/23 K.S.L. Tower 14th Floor, Sri Ayuthaya Road, Kwaeng Thanon Phayathai, Khet Rajathewee, Bangkok, Bangkok, Bangkok 10400 213
- Phone
- 662-642-6911
- asew-th@ubm.com
- Website
- http://www.ubmthailand.com/