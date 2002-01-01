Company Profile
UGE International
UGE (TSX-V:UG) (OTCQB: UGEIF) is a leading full service renewable energy provider for commercial and industrial clients, with over 2,000 installations in more than 100 countries. Leveraging project financing and its proprietary technology platform, UGE deploys solar and microgrid energy solutions to reduce energy costs and increase resiliency, while making the world more sustainable.
Contact Information
- Address
- 330 West 38th Street, Suite 1103, New York, NY 10018 227
- Phone
- (917) 720-5685
- info@ugei.com
- Website
- http://www.ugei.com