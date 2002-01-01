Company Profile

Ujjawal Solar

Ujjawal Solar logo
Ujjawal Solar is a Solar Energy Company led and initiated by the students of YMCA. We are India's largest Mono PERC Solar modules manufacturer at PAN India Level. We Manufacture completely Eco-Friendly Modules that gives no harm to the environment. We want to make India aware about the power of Sun by reducing up to 90% of their homes electricity bills.

Contact Information

Address
Office No 2, Ground Floor, Crown Plaza Complex, Near SBI Bank, Neelam Bata Road, N.I.T, Faridabad, Haryana 121001 101
Phone
08085005100

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