Company Profile
Ujjawal Solar
Ujjawal Solar is a Solar Energy Company led and initiated by the students of YMCA. We are India's largest Mono PERC Solar modules manufacturer at PAN India Level. We Manufacture completely Eco-Friendly Modules that gives no harm to the environment. We want to make India aware about the power of Sun by reducing up to 90% of their homes electricity bills.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No 2, Ground Floor, Crown Plaza Complex, Near SBI Bank, Neelam Bata Road, N.I.T, Faridabad, Haryana 121001 101
- Phone
- 08085005100
- dmujjawalsolar@gmail.com
- Website
- https://ujjawalsolar.com/