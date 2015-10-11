Held on 6-11th October 2015 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK Construction Week will provide the most powerful opportunity available for suppliers and contractors to connect face-to-face, all under one roof.



More than 1,000 exhibitors will be joined by an estimated 55,000+ building and construction industry contractors and professionals who may choose from a mix of seminars, demonstrations, debates and discussions to make UK Construction Week a powerful and stimulating event at all levels.



The National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham remains the UK's largest and most versatile venue with a long tradition of highly successful events for the building and construction industry.



UK Construction Week will continue this by providing an event designed for an industry that is crucial to the success of the UK as it sheds the shackles of recession.