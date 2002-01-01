Company Profile
UK Marine Energy Conference
The UK Marine Energy Conference 2016, taking place in Glasgow 5th July, focuses on accelerating wave and tidal energy as viable energy alternatives, whilst maintaining the UK & Ireland's position at the forefront of marine energy development. Through a combination of conference discussions and networking the event will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss key debates and direct the industry towards a successful and sustainable future.
Contact Information
- Address
- Liverpool Science Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom L3 5TF 226
- Phone
- +44(0)1512302107