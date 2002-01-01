Company Profile
Ultrasonic Services
Alertenative Renwable Energy-efficient designs company that designs,consults,Installs and service utility equipment for alternative energy power plants for your home or bussiness or your community or farm/ranch and municipals,Including wind turbines,solar panels,hydroturbines,tidal turbines,solar ponds,solar hotwater systems as well as Irrigation for properties.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4101 30th Street Suite#b, San Diego, California 92104 227
- Phone
- 6196429516
- appleguy661@gmail.com