Company Profile

Ultrasonic Systems, Inc.

Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. logo
Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. (USI) manufactures high-performance spray coating equipment based on patented, nozzle-less ultra-Thin Coating Application Technology. USI's products deliver a superior alternative to conventional air-atomizing or ultrasonic spray nozzle solutions for the solar, semiconductor, fuel cell, other markets. With thousands of installations worldwide, our team of technical experts is committed to providing technical, product, and application support available.

Contact Information

Address
135 Ward Hill Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01835 227
Phone
+1 (978) 521-0095

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