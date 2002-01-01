Company Profile
Ultrathon Electric LLP
Ultrathon is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, product development, production and marketing of Solar Street Lights and Solar Power Generation Systems. Ultrathon Electric has various verticals namely Solar LED Lighting, Solar Tubular Batteries, Tubular Gel Batteries, Solar Rooftop, Solar Cold Storage Systems, Solar Dual Pump Systems for Water Distribution and Solar Smart Poles for Smart Cities.
Contact Information
- Address
- 723, Ithum Tower, Sector 62, Noida, Deli NCR 201309 101
- Phone
- +919460586000
- Website
- http://ultrathonelectric.com