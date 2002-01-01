Company Profile
UMA Solar
UMA Solar manufactures and distributes the industry's highest-performing solar products for commercial and residential applications nationwide. UMA Solar features industry-leading products including advanced solar pre-heating systems for commercial applications; Heliocol, the world's top solar pool heating systems; Solene Solar Water Heaters; and, MyGen, Kyocera photovoltaic (PV) solar electric equipment packages designed specifically for residential grid-tied applications. UMA Solar offers its products through its network of over 700 dealers nationwide. Four distribution locations are strategically placed throughout the U.S. for convenient and continuous availability.
Contact Information
- Address
- 950 Sunshine Lane, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714 227
- Phone
- 1-800-797-6527
- info@umasolar.com
- Website
- http://www.umasolar.com