UMA Solar manufactures and distributes the industry's highest-performing solar products for commercial and residential applications nationwide. UMA Solar features industry-leading products including advanced solar pre-heating systems for commercial applications; Heliocol, the world's top solar pool heating systems; Solene Solar Water Heaters; and, MyGen, Kyocera photovoltaic (PV) solar electric equipment packages designed specifically for residential grid-tied applications. UMA Solar offers its products through its network of over 700 dealers nationwide. Four distribution locations are strategically placed throughout the U.S. for convenient and continuous availability.