Company Profile
Unifrax I LLC
Unifrax is a leading producer of high-temperature insulation products providing innovative heat management solutions and energy savings for a broad range of industries.
Our well-known Fiberfrax® ceramic fiber products, Insulfrax® and Isofrax® soluble fiber products and other high performance insulation products provide substantial improvement in thermal performance, save thousands of dollars in energy costs and can help reduce your operations environmental footprint.
Our well-known Fiberfrax® ceramic fiber products, Insulfrax® and Isofrax® soluble fiber products and other high performance insulation products provide substantial improvement in thermal performance, save thousands of dollars in energy costs and can help reduce your operations environmental footprint.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2351 Whirlpool St, Niagara Falls, New York 14305 227
- Phone
- 7162783800
- info@unifrax.com
- Website
- http://www.unifrax.com