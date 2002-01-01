Company Profile
UNIQUE TECH FUEL-LESS GENERATOR COMPANY NG LTD
UNIQUE TECH FUE-LESS GENERATOR
COMPANY NG LTD.
This fuelless generator is a new source of
power that is completely safe, free and
efficient, thee durability and design is Top
notch. This generator, unlike every other
generator doesn't have an engine which
consumes fuel/gas and makes noise. Instead
of an engine, it has a DC motor which is
powered by a 12volts 1000Amps and Above
motor battery and recharges self while
operating. This generator generates 7.5Kva
and above of power with which you can use in
your home, office or shop. You can use the
following gadgets. A 6hp Air condition 3
refrigerators Electric cooker,Electric iron,
Microwave, thermocool freezer,Television
sets and Audio s upound systems or its
equivalent. In order not to overuse and
Overheat the generator, it is advisable to
switch off the generator for up to 1hours after
using it for about 20hours so you can
continue enjoying your safe, noiseless and
fuelless power supply. This new technology
was manufactured in Korea.
COMPANY NG LTD.
This fuelless generator is a new source of
power that is completely safe, free and
efficient, thee durability and design is Top
notch. This generator, unlike every other
generator doesn't have an engine which
consumes fuel/gas and makes noise. Instead
of an engine, it has a DC motor which is
powered by a 12volts 1000Amps and Above
motor battery and recharges self while
operating. This generator generates 7.5Kva
and above of power with which you can use in
your home, office or shop. You can use the
following gadgets. A 6hp Air condition 3
refrigerators Electric cooker,Electric iron,
Microwave, thermocool freezer,Television
sets and Audio s upound systems or its
equivalent. In order not to overuse and
Overheat the generator, it is advisable to
switch off the generator for up to 1hours after
using it for about 20hours so you can
continue enjoying your safe, noiseless and
fuelless power supply. This new technology
was manufactured in Korea.
Contact Information
- Address
- No 22 Midway express opposite Suleiman filling station, Jos, Plateau state +234 158
- Phone
- 08152273885