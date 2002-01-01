UNIQUE TECH FUEL-LESS GENERATOR COMPANY NG LTD

UNIQUE TECH FUE-LESS GENERATOR

COMPANY NG LTD.

This fuelless generator is a new source of

power that is completely safe, free and

efficient, thee durability and design is Top

notch. This generator, unlike every other

generator doesn't have an engine which

consumes fuel/gas and makes noise. Instead

of an engine, it has a DC motor which is

powered by a 12volts 1000Amps and Above

motor battery and recharges self while

operating. This generator generates 7.5Kva

and above of power with which you can use in

your home, office or shop. You can use the

following gadgets. A 6hp Air condition 3

refrigerators Electric cooker,Electric iron,

Microwave, thermocool freezer,Television

sets and Audio s upound systems or its

equivalent. In order not to overuse and

Overheat the generator, it is advisable to

switch off the generator for up to 1hours after

using it for about 20hours so you can

continue enjoying your safe, noiseless and

fuelless power supply. This new technology

was manufactured in Korea.