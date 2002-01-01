Company Profile
Unique Transmission Equipmentï¼ˆLuoyangï¼‰Co., LTD
Unique Transmission Equipment (Luoyang) Co.,Ltd is an innovative technology company that designs, develops and produces slewing drives. We have a wide range of standard products to choose from and we also focus on customized slewing drive solutions. Our engineers have rich industry experience can provide you with comprehensive services and suggestions and work with you to design an ideal slewing drive solution.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.22 Binhe north road, luoyang, henan 471000 45
- Phone
- 0086-379-64915181
- site@u-transmission.com
- Website
- https://en.u-transmission.com