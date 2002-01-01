Company Profile
Unisteel & engineering
Since 1975, making "Stainless Steel Plate & Piping Products" has been and remains our Prime business. Unisteel & Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. is a force to reckon with in the field of Importing, Exporting, Stockholding & supplying of Stainless Steel, Duplex Steel, Carbon Steel & High Nickel Alloys in all Shapes of Sheets, Plates, Pipes, Round Bar, Pipe Fittings, Flanges, etc. We are a leading company in sales of ready-at-stock of Stainless Steel & Duplex Steel plates and Pipes.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office no. 10, Abbas Building, B wing, 1st Floor, Jalbhoy Street, Near Rubberwala Bldg, Mumbai-400 0, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400 004 101
- Phone
- 02223806452
- Website
- http://www.unisteelsengg.com